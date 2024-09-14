Kaiser Permanente breaks ground on new Pueblo facility Friday morning

PUEBLO — Access to healthcare is in high demand, and a major healthcare provider is expanding on the north side of Pueblo.

Kaiser Permanente broke ground Friday morning on a new facility. The company says it will offer the following:



more space

advanced medical technology

increased access to healthcare

"I'm so excited because I know that we can partner with every community and as a pediatrician, I get to watch kids grow up," said Jeff Krawcek, President and Executive Medical Director at Kaiser Permanente. "Some of my partners are internal medicine positions and family medicine physicians. They get to watch patients and members and really neighbors at the other end of the spectrum as they continue to age so, we really care for our neighbors across all all spectrums of agent and demographics and gender. It's really great."

The new facility will be located right off of Pueblo Boulevard about a mile south of the intersection with Highway 50.

It's expected to open in 2025.

___





The Aftermath of Homeless Camp Cleanups In Pueblo The City of Pueblo and the mayor have received both support and pushback about the way they are trying to clean up the steel city. Last week, the city cleared out trash and homeless camps along Fountain Creek. Support and push back homeless encampments along Fountain Creek in Pueblo were cleared up

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.