Juvenile suspect charged in connection to threats made to Manitou Springs School District

Posted at 12:10 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 14:10:02-05

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO — The Manitou Springs Police Department arrested a juvenile on Jan. 6 in connection to threats made to the Manitou Springs School District in Dec. of 2021.

In December of 2021, the Manitou Springs Police Department began investigating a threat made against schools in the School District.

The investigation continued as another threat was made in the first week of January.

Officers with the investigation identified the suspect, who was arrested and charged with two felony counts of Inciting Destruction of Life or Property, two felony counts of False Report of Explosives, Weapons, or Harmful Substances and two misdemeanor counts of Interference with Staff, Faculty, or Students of Educational Institution.

The name of the juvenile involved will not be released.
