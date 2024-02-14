Juvenile shot near McDonalds in Colorado Springs, suspect is still at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for a suspect following the shooting of a juvenile near a McDonald’s on Tuesday.

The police received a call about an incident around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, pertaining to a shooting near McDonalds and Chiltepin.

The juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect still remains at large with no description of the shooter available as of now.

This is an ongoing investigation.

KOAA will provide updates as we receive them.

