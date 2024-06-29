Juvenile arrested after allegedly breaking into Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 10:27 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call about a suspect breaking into a home that had residents inside.

When officers arrived they found signs of forced entry into the home.

The suspect was found inside of the home and began making suicide-by-cop statements.

Officers surrounded the home and made announcements by PA system until the suspect exited and surrendered.

As the suspect is a juvenile, their identity will not be released.

No one was injured as a result of this incident.

