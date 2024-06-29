Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Juvenile arrested after allegedly breaking into Colorado Springs home

Colorado Springs Police
Colorado Springs Police Department, News 5 Staff
Colorado Spring Police Cruiser
Colorado Springs Police
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jun 29, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 10:27 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call about a suspect breaking into a home that had residents inside.

When officers arrived they found signs of forced entry into the home.

The suspect was found inside of the home and began making suicide-by-cop statements.

Officers surrounded the home and made announcements by PA system until the suspect exited and surrendered.

As the suspect is a juvenile, their identity will not be released.

No one was injured as a result of this incident.
___



Colorado State Patrol releases video of the Grappler Police Bumper tool combating vehicle theft

New video shows Colorado State Patrol's grappler tool in action

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App