DENVER — It's almost time to go back-to-school shopping, and prices in the U.S. are rising at their fastest pace since the early eighties.

Parents are trying to find ways to cope, and the situation could be especially challenging for single dads and moms who only have one household income. Some of them may be considering whether it's time to apply for an increase in child support.

“Obviously, when you get an increase in your your wages or the other party does, then child support can go up," said April D. Jones, a family law attorney at Jones Law Firm PC.

According to the state of Colorado, "If there has been a 'substantial and continuing' change in circumstances, then you may file for a modification. The change in circumstances must amount to a 10% increase or decrease in the current child support order." The state court website has forms and how-to videos to help parents in the process.

The state says parents might want to request a review of their current child support order in the following circumstances:

The child has emancipated, or left home, and is no longer living with the person receiving payment;

Either parents' income has changed;

The costs of raising the child have changed, like health care costs or day-care expenses;

The number of overnight visits the child has with the other parent has changed; or

It has been three years since the order was last reviewed.

Justice with Jessica: As prices rise, is it time to increase child support?

As recently as 2017, 34% of children lived in single-parent households, according to the City of Denver.

Keylen Villagrana of the Better Business Bureau of Greater Denver said whether or not a parent seeks an increase in child support, it's good to talk to kids about the financial situation. That will help set expectations for the upcoming school year.

"They hear your conversations, you know, that you're struggling with groceries, they know that you're struggling with rent," Villagrana said. "They hear those conversations, so they should be able to understand."

