Jury selection for Mark Redwine trial starts this week

LA PLATA COUNTY — Jury selection for the trial of Mark Redwine is scheduled to start on Monday.

Mark is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of his son, Dylan.

Dylan disappeared during a court-ordered visit at his dad's home near Durango over thanksgiving break in 2012.

His remains were found near his father's home the following summer.

Investigators said DNA evidence taken from the father’s home and truck tied him to the murder. An autopsy found there was evidence of blunt force trauma on Dylan's body.

The indictment alleges the father and son had several disagreements before and during a court-ordered visit in 2012. The arguments centered on a custody dispute between his parents and reportedly disturbing and compromising photos of his father.

The trial has been delayed several times over the years, and COVID-19 has continually pushed the trial date back after several members of the court contracted the virus.

_____

