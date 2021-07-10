Jurassic Quest drive-thru currently in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A family favorite event is roaring its way back into Colorado Springs.

The nation's biggest dinosaur event is happening now at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Jurassic Quest features more than 70 true-to-life dinosaurs with three, character-led audio tours to choose from. They include baby dinos, a fierce t-rex, and a 50-foot megalodon.

"One thing that Jurassic Quest has been able to set itself apart from other dinosaur shows with is the educational aspect that we have to offer. We've worked alongside world-leading paleontologists to make sure all of our dinosaurs are up to date, based on the natural habitat they would've been in, and the actual sizes they would've been," Caleb Hughes said.

Jurassic Quest will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays, Thursdays, and Fridays through July 18th.