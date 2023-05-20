'Junktique' annual event vendors rely on visitors to stay in business rain or shine

FLORENCE, Colo. — The annual 'Junktique' event is back this weekend 5/19 and 5/20. It's all about supporting local businesses. Rain or shine, more than 80 vendors are open from 9 am to 5 pm.

"It's very, very exciting, this is our biggest [event] in quite a few years," said the Florence Chamber of Commerce president Jenny Cristelli.

'Junktique' has been a Florence tradition for more than 15 years said Cristelli.

"We love coming down here every year, always something different," said one Florence resident Keith Spears.

Some local business owners told me they rely on this weekend to stay in business.

"Thank you, without your support, little guys like us couldn't make it," said Emergency Treats owner Ron Cook.

And many like Rural Route Relic can bring out more items from its storefront. "We leave them how we find them I think they tell a great story," said owner Amy Kochevar.

Castelli said this event brings in about 10,000 people from out of town every year. 'Junktique' increased sales tax revenue by 20% last year.

The wet weather and some 115 highway construction aren't stopping people from coming out.

"First time at Junktique, but it is not my last, rain or shine, I'll be here," said a Westcliffe resident Jill Westbrook.

____

