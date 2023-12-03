Junior League hosts Holiday with Heroes

PUEBLO, Colorado — The Junior League of Pueblo celebrated local first responders with their annual Holiday with Heroes event at the Rawlings Library on Saturday.

The non-profit organization has served the community for more than 45 years spending time and money to improve the wellbeing of children in Pueblo.

Melody Schuette, the Communications Chair for the Junior League of Pueblo, explained the Holiday with Heroes event began as a way to help kids in the foster care system build relationships and trust with local first responders.

The event was expanded this year to the general public.

"It allows children a chance to meet their heroes in the community and see maybe a different side of them that they might not see, and develop that relationship with them and see that they can have fun with them and that they can trust them, and when they see them around the community they see kind of that human side of our heroes," Schuette said.

