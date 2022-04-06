Judd Apatow talks new pandemic-themed comedy, 'The Bubble'

DENVER — Are comedians allowed to joke about the pandemic? Well, what if there are dinosaurs?

Director Judd Apatow is attempting to finally digest these last two years with with a good, ole fashioned star-studded comedy.

In "The Bubble," which is now streaming on Netflix, the "Knocked Up" director depicts the intensely-monitored filming of a dinosaur-themed movie in 2020. Reportedly, the inspiration came from the production of "Jurassic World Dominion," which had similar conditions.

"I just thought I don't really have much to give the world other than a two hour break and some laughs. So I should get back to work," said Apatow in an interview with Denver7 last week. "And you could say, 'Well, you can't talk about this.' But at some point, just like every subject, we're going to tell stories about it. And we're gonna have comedies about it. And I took the leap and said, 'Well, I'll be the first one to try.' So hopefully we did all right."

In the above video, you can hear more from Apatow on his new movie, and also about his new book of interviews, "Sicker in the Head." In the book, you can read an interview with Smoky Hill High School graduate Bowen Yang, who can now be seen on "Saturday Night Live." The above interview touches on Yang's success as well.