Journey to Recovery: Court program helping convicted felons recover from drug addiction

COLORADO SPRINGS — Gene Edwards said he was given a second chance at life.

"I overcame a lot of obstacles, being homeless at a young age and being on my own since seven years old," he said.

Edwards was in and out of prison for drug-related felonies and was facing his third strike in the court system in 2019. With few options left, he said he was introduced to the 4th Judicial District's Recovery Court Program. It's an option for those in El Paso and Teller Counties convicted of nonviolent drug-related felonies. The goal is to keep them from going to prison and help them into recovery instead.

"I just had, like, no faith, or no belief that anyone would gravitate to us and help us in a lost world," said Edwards.

On Thursday, he and seven others graduated from the Recovery Court Program after a minimum of two years of treatment, court appearances, and supervision from probation and the recovery court team.

Dan Hugill graduated from the program in 2018. He now works for the Peaks Recovery Center in Colorado Springs and is almost nine years sober from alcohol and meth.

"I was literally willing to do whatever it takes to stay sober. I have a family now I have all this fun stuff. I get to go help people. I get to help save lives. I love it," Hugill said.

To qualify for the program, defendants must be convicted felons with a criminal history relating to drug addiction, live in the 4th Judicial District, and be eligible for probation or be facing probation revocation. All participants must remain employed and work at least 29 hours per week during the program.

Defendants can be referred to the program by the public defender’s office, private attorneys, deputy district attorneys, probation officers or judges if they are eligible. A judicial officer can sentence the defendant to probation with Recovery Court as a condition.

Defendants convicted of crimes of violence, supplying minors, first or second-degree assault, or sex offenders are not eligible for the program.

Now two years sober, Edwards said he has maintained his landscaping business throughout recovery and hires other people released from prison. He said he has also developed a newfound relationship with his children and grandchildren.

"They don't have to go through the life that I went through, you know, they don't have to go to prison for all these years. They don't have to if they start now and do the right things," he said.

Edwards said he hopes more people of color can get a second chance through the program instead of being sent to prison.

"If people are given a chance, our Black people are given a chance, we can excel and do big things," he said.

He and seven others are now back on their feet and learning to find independence free of drug addiction. Edwards said he hopes to return as a volunteer for the program to share his story in hopes of inspiring others.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.