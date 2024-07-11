Watch Now
Jon and Carie Hallford's final arraignment hearing date set for September

KOAA
Return to Nature funeral home in Penrose, Colorado is under investigation for the improper storage of human remains.
Posted at 9:36 AM, Jul 11, 2024

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Jon and Carie Hallford were set to make an appearance in court on Thursday morning.

Though expected to enter their pleas for their charges related to the improper storage of nearly 200 bodies, no pleas were entered on the day.

Jon Hallford was issued a bench warrant with no bond until the next arraignment date.

The judge, people, and defense were able to agree on a date in late September on the 20th at 1:30 p.m.

This date will be the final arraignment hearing for the Hallfords before they move on to trial.

