JOIN THE CONVERSATION: KOAA News5 and The Gazette host the Colorado Conversation

EL PASO COUNTY — KOAA News 5 and The Gazette are partnering up to host the Colorado Conversation on the state's recent growth.

For some, 38% growth in 30 years means more opportunity for business. For others, it's just more housing and traffic.

Civic leaders and businesses in particular seem eager to embrace the growing community, but some residents complain that the growth isn't being responsibly managed.

Where do you stand in the debate?

On Thursday, September 7 at 5:30 p.m., join a panel of local officials and community members as they discuss the pros and cons of growth in the Pikes Peak Region.

Panelists include:



Tatiana Bailey, Executive Director of Data-Driven Economic Strategies

Lisa Barbato, Chief Officer of System Planning and Projects with Colorado Springs Utilities

Meegan Herington, Director of Planning and Community Development for El Paso County

Theresa Metcalf, VP of Economic Development with the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC

Steve Posey, Chief of Housing Officer for the City of Colorado Springs

The conversation will be moderated by Alasyn Zimmerman with KOAA News 5.

Click here to register.

