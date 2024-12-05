Join KOAA in making our community a better place to live and play with the help of these organizations

Watch Now
You can donate any old or unused bikes by bringing them to the pedal station on Bott Avenue in Old Colorado. If you'd like to make a monetary donation, 50 dollars provides a helmet and toolkit to keep kids riding safely in our communities.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The holiday season is in full swing and while times are tough there are those willing to help the less fortunate in our community.

KOAA News5 is joining forces with three organizations this year to improve the community where we live, work, and play. Through the help of these groups, KOAA is bringing awareness to some programs that do change the lives of others locally.

BIG R HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE

Sponsored by Big R stores the Big Holiday Toy Drive is encouraging the community to drop off new gifts and unwrapped toys at donation boxes located at any Big R Store location. The toys will then be distributed to The Salvation Army for children to make their Christmas special.

Participating Big R Locations:

  • Lamar- 8723 US-50, Lamar, CO 81052
  • La Junta- 26980 W Hwy 50, La Junta, CO 81050
  • Pueblo- 1020 Bonforte Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81001
  • Falcon- 14155 East HWY, US-24, Falcon, CO 80831
  • Colorado Springs- 165 Fontaine Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80911
  • Monument- 840 Spanish Bit Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
  • Colorado Springs- 5845 Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80915
  • Canon City- 1711 Fremont Dr, Cañon City, CO 81212
  • Pueblo West-115 W Industrial Blvd, Pueblo West, CO 81007
  • Broadmoor- 2050 Broadmoor Town Center Unit 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE

Groups are teaming up with The Salvation Army to ensure children do not go without toys this Christmas. Walmarts across Southern Colorado and the McDivitt Law Firm will have Angel Trees with tags that have Christmas wishes for a child in need.

To participate all you need to do is grab one of the tags displayed with the child’s name, age, and gift wish. Folks take the tags, shop for the items, and return the gifts, unwrapped, to the stores where they got their tags.

KIDS ON BIKES

KOAA5 is partnering with Kids on Bikes. With your help, we will give the gift of health and cycling to hundreds of children. We are asking people in our community to drop off their old kid-sized and adult-sized bikes at local drop-off sites. These bicycles will be overhauled, made good as new, and then distributed to participating neighborhoods.

The success of Kids on Bikes relies on you and your generosity. If you have a bicycle gathering dust, put it to good use and donate it! Donation drop-off locations are listed below. Learn more about the programs at kidsonbikes.net. Cash donations are also accepted through their website. Join us and let’s get more Kids on Bikes!

