Job fair for veterans happening Thursday at the Broadmoor World Arena

COLORADO SPRINGS — Many veterans have struggled with the transition process between active duty and civilian status.

Recruit Military, a company focused on bringing veteran job fairs across the country, hopes to change that.

The job fair will take place on Thursday, August 4, at the Broadmoor World Arena from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phillip Taylor has grown up with veterans in his family and figured out a long time ago that the armed forces were in his future. Taylor currently works at the Air Force Academy as a Protocol Specialist.

He's happy, but he knows that he won't stay there forever.

"If they are willing to sacrifice for us, we should be able to sacrifice for them. When it comes to our veterans having jobs, I feel like that should be the top priority," says Taylor.

He's currently the Vice President of the Air and Space Force Association, a local non-profit that focuses on educating the community on the value and work of those two branches.

He thinks the job fair is a great idea to help veterans.

"It's lending a hand, it's lending a helping hand," says Taylor.

Recruit Military is a company that has been putting on job fairs to help veterans find both careers and jobs for more than 20 years.

Allen Von Plinsky is an event director for the fair tomorrow. He's excited about the turnout.

"We have 75 plus clients coming in, we had two last-second sign-ins this morning. We have 200 plus veterans that are supposed to show up pre-registered, and we expect another 30 or 40 walk-ins as well," he says.

Companies like USAA, Pepsi, First Command Financial Services, and the Disabled American Veterans are just a few of the featured that are hiring.

Von Plinsky is a veteran himself and knows how stressful it can be for veterans to find these jobs. He wants to reassure everyone coming in.

"I've been doing this for quite a while, any veteran that has questions about the interview process or transition process, I've been there, seen it, done it, I can offer a lot of advice and help for them, so obviously before they engage with the clients, having them well prepared," says Von Plinsky.

He recommends wearing professional clothing, having an 'elevator pitch' ready, and to pre-register for the event.

