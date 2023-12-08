Jingle Bell Rock contests to stay a Pueblo tradition despite rumors

PUEBLO — We are less than two weeks away from the start of one of Pueblo's Christmas traditions.

It's called the Jingle Bell Rock, where community members race to find a hidden rock with thousands of dollars at stake. The contest is staying in Pueblo despite rumors circulating online saying it's going to Colorado Springs and Denver.

It has been under couches, hidden on roads, and just about anywhere else you can think of in Pueblo. People across the city are gearing up for the Jingle Bell Rock hunt.

"Everybody loves the Jingle Bell Rock," says Euguene Hernandez. "Same as like how the green chile is, you know?"

Ever since he was born here, Hernandez has spent every Christmas looking for the Jingle Bell Rock with his family and they've gotten close, but not close enough.

It started in 1971 at the KDZA radio station, when organizers painted a rock and hid it somewhere on public property in Pueblo. With prize money at stake, people listen to hints on the radio and go out into the town to look, but only one can be a winner.

Radio personality Nick Donovan has been the face of the contest since the late '80s.

"My face, my voice, my clues have all been a part of the rock these years," said Donovan. "People assumed the rock was going to come back with me to KDZA after iHeart let me go."

While Donovan is no longer running the Jingle Bell Rock, rumors spread that the contest would be moved out of Pueblo to Colorado Springs and Denver and locals were not happy.

"It's a tradition, it's always been a Pueblo tradition," says Hernandez.

In a statement on Facebook, 95.5 KPHT-FM, owned by iHeartRadio, said in part:

"This rumor is completely false, and we would like to clear the air on that. While it is supported and talked about on multiple Springs stations this year (which all air down in Pueblo), this remains a PUEBLO ONLY tradition and contest."

People in the Home of Heroes are happy to see it and the thousands of prize dollars stay in the community.

The search for the Jingle Bell Rock starts on December 20th. According to KPHT, if the rock is found before the first clue goes over the air, then the contest is void.

The radio station says that the rock will be on public property and anyone found on private property searching for the rock will be disqualified. Click here to learn more about the contest.

