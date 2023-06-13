Jim Turner, Broncos’ third all-time leading scorer, dead at 82

DENVER – Jim Turner, the Broncos’ third all-time leading scorer and a member of the franchise’s first team to appear in a Super Bowl, has died at the age of 82.

Turner played for the Broncos from 1971-79 and retired as the team’s all-time leading scorer with 742 points. At the time he was the second-leading scorer in NFL history, with 1,439 points during his time with the Broncos and New York Jets.

In 1988, Turner became the first kicker inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame. He was also a member of the Jets team that won Super Bowl III in 1969.

The Broncos posted a statement to social media crediting Turner’s accomplishments both on and off the field.

“Jim was instrumental in helping establish the Broncos’ winning tradition in the 1970s as a key member of our first Super Bowl team,” the statement read in part. “While his competitive spirit and reliability defined him as a player, Jim’s dedicated mentorship and support of youth following his career will leave a lasting legacy within our community.”

Turner was also the Broncos' representative in the NFL Players Association during the player strike against owners in 1974.

Turner is survived by his wife, Mary Kay; and his daughters Lisa, Chris and Alison, according to the team.