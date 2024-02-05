Watch Now
Jeffco Sheriff deputy receives minor injuries responding to I-70 crash

Posted at 8:03 AM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 10:03:58-05

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – A sheriff’s deputy received minor injuries responding to a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of I-70 early Sunday morning. The lanes were later reopened.

The multi-vehicle crash closed eastbound I-70 between the Lookout Mountain exit and the Morrison Road exit.

According to JeffCo Sheriff’s Office on social media, a deputy was arriving on the scene and received minor injuries when the deputy’s vehicle slid into a crashed semi-truck. The deputy was taken to a hospital as a precaution, said JeffCo.

CDOT recommended eastbound I-70 travelers coming out of the mountains to take the detour at exit 256 and US-40.

