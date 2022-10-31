Jane Doe in Baca County now has a name after 35 years of being missing

SPRINGFIELD, CO — According to a press release Sunday from Baca County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office, a Jane Doe found just outside Springfield, CO in 1988 now has a name. New DNA samples, along with samples submitted for a missing person report in 2004, led to the connection.

In June of 1988, a local farmer reported to the Baca County Sheriff's Office that he believed he found human remains on his land just outside of Springfield, CO. Former Baca County Sheriff Willard Goff and multiple other officials confirmed the remains as human. After several days of searches, nothing was found to help identify the remains.

In 2004, the McAllen, Texas Police Department obtained a DNA sample from a person searching for their missing mother, Nora Elia Castillo. That DNA was then linked to Castillo's missing persons case that had been filed in 1996. The reporting party in 1996 stating that she had been missing since 1986 or 1987. It was also reported that the last contact with Nora Castillo was a collect call from somewhere in Colorado in that time frame.

Descriptors and evidence gathered by the McAllen Police Department's missing person were consistent with evidence that Baca County investigators obtained for Jane Doe in 1988. Leading to a determination that Nora Elia Castillo and Jane Doe were the same person.

Nora Elia Castillo's family was notified that she was found and where her remains are buried in Baca County.

The details of how Nora Elia Castillo died or why she was in Colorado are still under investigation. If you have any information about Nora Elia Castillo or this case, please contact the Baca County Sheriff's Office at (719) - 523 - 4511 or the McAllen Texas Police Department at (965) - 681 - 2221. For now, this case is still being investigated as a potential homicide.

____

