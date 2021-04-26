'Jackpot!'; Local artist and business man team up to give back

MANITOU SPRINGS — A local artist gets his hands dirty everyday, literally, to help restaurants and other businesses stay afloat.

Mark Wong has a studio in Manitou Springs, where he spends hours doing what he loves; Making pots! It only seemed fitting that he give back in some way, to the local businesses in Southern Colorado, who struggled to thrive during the pandemic.

"It's not just about being here, creating new pieces and creating new things." Wong explained, "It also means having a connection with the community and being able to serve that way," he said.

At first, Wong was instructing art classes for veterans through the Military Arts Connection. Then he noticed how much businesses owners had on their plates, and went right back to using his hand.

"I would make mugs for them with their logos so they could sell those to their clients, or mug cups for breweries," Wong said.

Then he connected with another business man. Herman Tiemans, a private wealth financial adviser, says when the pandemic rolled around, their ability to host financial workshops and seminars came to a hault. So he decided to team up with Mr. Wong to create pottery zoom workshops instead.

"It's important for businesses to give back to communities that are helping them become successful," Tiemans said.

His staff dropped off pieces of clay to their homes, so they could tune in from a safe distance.

"It's definitely a mutually beneficial relationship," Tiemans explained.

Both men say partnerships like this are the future, and they look forward to establishing more.