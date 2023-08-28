'It's tears of joy just to see Aloha in action:' How Coloradans are supporting Maui recovery

DENVER — As search and rescue operations are underway in Maui, Colorado families with a connection to the island are doing what they can to help.

Scott Dawson lives in Colorado.

His son Brad and his daughter-in-law Stephanie are respiratory therapists at Maui Memorial Medical Center. When the wildfires sparked, Dawson told Denver7 the couple immediately started treating some of the victims.

"As a father, it was almost a helpless feeling you know... I just tried to empathize, just tried to understand, but it was really a struggle for me being so far away," Dawson said.

That's where this GoFundMe was born, supporting three causes. Dawson said all contributions will help the couple's coworkers at the hospital who lost their homes, the Maui Humane Society and the distribution of basic essentials.

But the help from Colorado doesn't stop there.

In early August, Brett Mosley and his family were in Maui visiting his parents.

"The first half was a completely normal trip," he said.

But the night of August 8th, it took a turn.

"It was the next morning when Brett woke up at like 3 a.m. and said, 'I have a weird feeling, I want to check on my family,' and he drove toward Lahaina and was met with police barricades, saw flames and heard what happened," Julie Mosley, Brett's wife, said.

Luckily, the Mosley's were able to find their family members and get back to the mainland. But many others were not as lucky.

At least 115 people are confirmed dead, but authorities say that number is likely to increase. As the state estimates nearly 3,000 homes and businesses are damaged or destroyed, and losses total $6 billion, the Mosley family is doing what they can to help.

On Saturday, they held a fundraiser for Maui wildfire relief at the Golden Mill with live music, Hawaiian drinks and pop-up vendors. That event alone raised $10,000 and the money will go directly to those impacted by the wildfires.

"You know, I cry every day about what's happening there, but a lot of the time it's actually most of the time, tears of joy just to see Aloha in action," Brett said.

The Mosley family is sharing these vetted resources if you would like to donate to those affected by the Lahaina wildfires. They recommended Coloradans spread the word, share these links with those in the continental United States to help in the coming weeks and years.

Ways you can kokuā:

