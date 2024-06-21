"It’s still difficult" State Of The Affordable Rental Market In Colorado Springs, Plus The Plan To Add More

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — This morning, apartments.com shows the average two-bedroom rent across all of Colorado Springs right now is sixteen hundred and twelve dollars. Is there enough affordable housing though?

To look into this, I posted in the 411 for the 719 group on Facebook. Within hours, I received more than one hundred comments and even about a dozen laughing reactions. I asked if people think there's enough affordable housing in the springs. The general consensus is that there is not.

I met with renters online and in person and just about everyone I talked to said they feel like they're paying too much for rent in Colorado Springs. I spoke with Trenton Cordova. He tells me that when he was initially searching for affordable housing, there weren't very many options. Cordova says if he wasn't in affordable housing now, he wouldn't be able to save to buy a home.

"It’s hard to even find myself in situations to like where you know my rent is decently priced right now, but it’s still difficult to save just because of how expensive groceries gas all of that stuff is too."

Now after digging a little deeper, I learned the city of Colorado Springs has a plan to bring more affordable housing here. It's part of the city's 2024 strategic doing framework.

The plan is to



Maximize and leverage regional partnerships to improve housing affordability. Pursue innovative housing solutions. Stimulate the removal of barriers to affordable and attainable housing development.

We plan to keep checking into the city's doing framework plan and will let you know when we see results. Especially when it comes to affordable housing. Today a public forum is happening to talk about affordable housing in Colorado Springs. Local leaders and experts will discuss housing challenges in Colorado Springs. The event is Friday, June 21, 2024, 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Penrose House Garden Pavilion , 1661 Mesa Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80906.

