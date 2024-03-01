It's musical season at Colorado high schools. Here's what's coming to a stage near you

Denver7 morning anchor Nicole Brady has compiled a list of musicals coming to high school stages throughout the metro area. Don't see your school on the list? Email Nicole at Nicole.Brady@Denver7.com

27-J Schools



Brighton High School “The Little Mermaid” March 1-9



Riverdale Ridge High School “Our Town” Feb 29-March 3

Adams 12 Five Star Schools



Horizon High School “The Wedding Singer” March 1-9



Legacy High School “Chicago” March 21-24



Northglenn High School “Footloose” March 7-9

Aurora Public Schools



Aurora Central High School / Burrell Arts Pathway "The Laramie Project" April 19-20



Gateway High School “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” Feb 29-March 2



Hinkley High School



Rangeview High School "Willy Wonka" April 18-20



Vista Peak Preparatory "The Addams Family" Feb 29-March 2

Boulder Valley School District



Boulder High School “Big Fish” March 13-16



Broomfield High School “Urinetown” March 14-16



Centaurus High School “Something Rotten” March 13-16

Cherry Creek School District



Cherry Creek High School “Chicago” March 6-9



Cherokee Trail High School “The Giver” Feb 29-March 2



Eagle Crest High School “Chicago” Feb 29 - March 2



Grandview High School Spring Play April 25-27



Overland High School “Cabaret” Feb 29-March 2

Denver Public Schools



Douglas County School District



Greeley-Evans School District 6



Greeley West High School “Mean Girls” March 1-9

Jeffco Public Schools



Littleton Public Schools



Arapahoe High School “Mean Girls” March 14-16

Heritage High School “The Music Man”March 14-16



Littleton High School “The Wedding Singer” Feb 29-March 2

Mapleton School District



Mapleton High School Performing Arts “The Ever After” March 7-9

Poudre Valley School District



Fort Collins High School “The SpongeBob Musical” April 13-15



Fossil Ridge High School “Into the Woods” April 4-6



Rocky Mountain High School “Footloose” March 7-9

St. Vrain Valley School District



Thompson Valley School District



Weld RE-4



Windsor High School “9 to 5”April 11-13

Westminster Public Schools



Westminster High School “The Addams Family” March 8-10

Other

