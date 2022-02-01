'It's kind of an obsession' Fans of giant skeleton beg for its return

COLORADO SPRINGS — In a matter of about four months, one yard decoration in Colorado Springs has captured the attention of nearly 500 people.

Teddy Bonesevelt, the 12 feet tall skeleton one resident in a townhome on South Carefree Circle put up in mid-September, now has fans all over the city.

"We like go out of our way to drive by her house," said

Savanna Fletcher, a member of Teddy's Facebook page.

However, some find Teddy's appearance bone-chilling.

According to managers of the townhomes and apartment complex where Teddy stood, a woman who does not live on the property, complained to them about the massive skeleton and threatened to contact the Homeowner's Association the complex says they are a part of.

"It's nice cause it brings the community together I think, and I think it sucks that because one person had a complain about something that was so minute, now nobody gets to enjoy it," said Fletcher.

Since September, Teddy has been dressed differently for every single holiday.

Teddy's owner did not want to be formally interviewed, but says she is only removing Teddy temporarily until she gets a response from her HOA regarding the rules.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.