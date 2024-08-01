"It's Incredible" Start Working Now For Academy School District 20 - Job Fair Today

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — They're not just hiring teachers- Academy School District 20 says they want to fill a wide variety of positions, including custodians, security officers, and bus drivers. Plus, they're looking to hire fast.

The job fair is from four pm until six thirty pm. It's at the d20 Administration Building, near the Chapel Hills mall on Jamboree drive. Organizers tell me they'll be interviewing people on the spot, so be ready for those interviews.

The last time they hosted a job fair, D20 spokesperson Krystal Story said the district hired thirty people in a wide variety of roles. D20 currently has one hundred and ninety-eight jobs posted online.

Cameron Smart at D20 says those who come to the job fair should be able to find something they enjoy doing. "Yeah, obviously if you if you like what you do, it’s not really a job, right? You come to work every day and you’re excited to be there. Excited to see what you can do and again the impact you can have on students in general."

There are even programs available to help fast-track people into becoming teachers… "Maybe I really love to teach. I like social studies or like math and I’m good at it but I don’t have a teaching license. We can still again assist you on the path to get that and get you in the classroom."

I don't know about you, but being a music teacher at Pine Creek has sparked my interest! I'm not quitting the day job just yet though. If you'd like more information on the job fair, or to see available jobs, visit their website.

