It's chile pepper roasting season in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The hissing of cold water hitting a hot cage, a scintillating aroma filling the air, and the roar of a fire roasting to perfection.

These are the elements of an occasion that is all too familiar to Pueblo residents and those who are chile pepper enthusiasts from around the nation, the beginning of chile pepper roasting season.

Pueblo Chiles: Past, Present and Future

An event Puebloans take great pride in, the chile pepper roasting season invites community, celebration, and competition to the Steel City.

The season brings in "the best of" competitions, where roasters take on the fiercest competitors both locally and regionally to see who has the finest chile peppers on the market. Who would think that chile peppers could be so divisive? Some people swear to live and die by their specific favorite!

While there is a passion for the competition the main theme here is the love for chile peppers.

Rooted in the history of the city and region, Pueblo chile peppers are renowned for their excellence and are responsible for driving gatherings in the masses to come to taste their allure.

Pueblo Chile and Frijone Festival Had Enough Chiles For Everyone

Highlighted by the Pueblo Chiles and Frijoles Festival in Downtown Pueblo in September, chile pepper roasting season is a huge reason to get excited and is getting underway to bring people together over food, create some lasting memories, and probably clear a few sinuses along the way.

