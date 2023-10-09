"It's a zoo at the Denver airport ": Large crowd caught on video waiting for train at DIA

DENVER — A very large crowd of passengers at Denver International Airport were caught on video crammed together waiting to board the trains to the terminals Friday evening.

“It’s a zoo at the Denver airport right now,” said Antwan V. Staley, a passenger who shared video with Denver7.

He reported the scene at around 6:40 p.m. Friday and the video showed a very large crowd stretching on both sides of the entry area to the trains.

Staley said on social media it appeared the trains "stopped working to take folks to the exit.”

Denver7 reached out to DIA Friday evening, but didn't hear back until Saturday. Airport officials said trains were temporarily stopped due to a mechanical issue, which was resolved within 10 minutes.

Another passenger said on social media he had cleared the area in about 5 minutes, but Staley said he had waited in the crowd longer than 5 minutes.

Another passenger reported that by 7:48 p.m., the situation was resolved and people were back on the trains. “It’s busy here, but not like that anymore,” said Matt Engelbrecht on social media.