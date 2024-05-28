'It's a dream come true,' Air Force Academy cadets anticipate graduation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Air Force Academy's class of 2024 will shake hands with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, on Thursday. Of course, the Thunderbirds will be making a spectacular appearance as well.

"I think that's very powerful, especially a black woman doing that, which is something you don't usually see and as a black woman I couldn't be prouder to shake that woman's hand," said cadet Jasmine Jacob.

28,000 people are expected to be at graduation on Thursday. There are still tickets available to the public.

"'I just can't wait for it, Thunderbirds flying over, throwing my hat in the air, it's going to be awesome," said cadet Clay Peeler.

This class has the most cadets heading to grad school in history.

"It's a dream come true to be graduating from this institute, it's very difficult," said Peeler. "I'm proud of myself and I'm proud of my classmates."

Peeler's parents both went to AFA. He'll be training to become an Air Force fighter pilot.

'I've been privileged to become a squadron commander, that leadership experience has really prepared me to go off and do great things."

Cadet, Jasmine Jacob, will be going to medical school to become an Air Force physician.

"Something the United States Air Force Academy trusting me to be able to go on and do that, that's such an honor," said Jacob.

"I'm so proud of her," said Jacob's mom.

For many cadets, this celebration is special because they never got a traditional high school graduation. Many cadets finished high school in 2020, during the pandemic.

