It's a boy! Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reveals gender of new baby hippo

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced that their new 3-week old baby hippo is a boy.

To celebrate, 18-year-old first-time Nile hippo dad, Biko, smashed a watermelon with the insides dyed blue, with animal-safe food coloring.

The zoo has not yet revealed the name of the hippo, the zoo plans to name the baby after its one-month birthday per zoo tradition.

The baby is the first hippo born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 32 years.

The zoo's 28-year old female hippo, Zambezi, welcomed the calf on July 20. The baby hippo was born underwater, and popped up and swam to meet its mother.

Guests can visit mom and baby in Water’s Edge: Africa, the Zoo’s newest exhibit

