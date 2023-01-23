'It was pretty scary,' avoid sliding off roads with the right traction tires

COLORADO SPRINGS — "People need to check tire traction and tread at least once every winter season," said the general manager at Durango Tire Shop. Ben Ramos said a lot of people bring in bald tires.

"They think it’s okay, but especially here in Colorado, you’ll be sliding everywhere," said Ben Ramos.

To quickly check your tire tread, place a quarter upside down in a tire groove. If you can see Washington's head, it's time for a tire change.

CDOT can activate tire traction or chain laws at any point during a winter storm. Without the proper equipment, people can get fined $130 or $650 for crashing and blocking traffic.

It's recommended to change tires every five years. Winter tires have a unique tread pattern for more control.

"Winter tires are a soft rubber compound. They’re designed to stay cooler on ice and snow," said the service manager at Durango Tire Shop TJ Morphet.

Anna Schwarz wanted to check her car's balance and tires after a road trip to Florida and back. She said she slid off the road a few times before.

"It was pretty scary. I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ slow down," said Schwarz.

