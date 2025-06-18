It Takes an Army: Fun facts about the Western Street Breakfast and who it benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Celebrating 76 years of serving pancakes and roping cattle, the Western Street Breakfast kicks off Rodeo Season in the Pikes Peak Region.

Thousands make their way to downtown Colorado Springs for some pancakes, eggs, bacon, and more. Along with some great entertainment and western activities. To organize it all, it takes an army, literally.

Since the 1990's the event has focused on giving back to local military families directly, and because of that, volunteers with Fort Carson, Peterson Space Force Base, and other branches of military members continue to come year in and year out to serve breakfast.

Hear From Fort Carson Volunteer Jennifer McCain-Gomez About What It Means To Volunteer

That help does not go unnoticed as over the past five decades, nearly half a million dollars has been donated back to military families.

Here is a look at how much goes into the breakfast each year:

1,100 Pounds of Pancake Batter

1,500 Pounds of Eggs

88 Gallons of Syrup

500 Gallons of Coffee

7,500 Pints of Milk

2,500 Pints of Juice

10,000 Sausage Patties

1,100 Bales of Hay

