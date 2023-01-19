'It is a good feeling': Volunteers across Denver metro area help shovel walkways

DENVER — Programs like Volunteers of America’s Snow Buddies were out Wednesday clearing walkways across metro Denver.

“Aside from the cold, it’s a good day,” said volunteer Phil Sterritt. “It is a good feeling. I’m healthy and I’m very lucky that way. And this is relatively easy. The only thing about it is that the sidewalk is an extra wide one, so it takes three or four passes to do that.”

Out in Aurora, a program called Snow Busters offers the same kind of service.

“I’m not sure if I do it the most efficient way,” said volunteer Jason Schneider. “But you know, we get it done. I definitely don’t have to exercise today. This is it. Those gas-powered snow blowers are pretty cool. Maybe one day I’ll get one of those.”

Many municipalities require homeowners to shovel the sidewalks outside of their homes after a snowstorm, but that can be difficult for some due to age, physical disabilities, etc. That's where these volunteer programs come in to help.

Both programs are always looking for volunteers. Volunteers of America is looking for volunteers for several of its programs. To volunteer, click here. To volunteer for Snow Busters, click here.