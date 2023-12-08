'It doesn't feel Christmassy,' more Colorado Springs homeowners scaling down holiday decorations this year

COLORADO SPRINGS — More homeowners are scaling back their holiday decorations this year. Several local businesses report a slight drop in people seeking their lighting services.

Timberline Landscaping's lighting manager, Shawn Brewer, said he noticed more people dialing down, with some decorating later this season, others not at all.

"It doesn't feel Christmasy, I'll tell you that, kinda sad that you see it," said Gary Coker who lives in the Cimarron Hills neighbood.

Coker said there are only two houses decorated out of 20 in his neighborhood. "The economy's busted."

Brewer believs the current economy and affordability of these services could be behind this trend.

"The thing about holiday lighting is it's discretionary funds so when [someone's funds are] not doing good then that's the first thing that they cut," said Brewer.

The average price of a Christmas tree is up 10% this year, according to the American Christmas Tree Association.

1 in 3 Americans will skip buying buying presents this year because of inflation, according to a survey by Wallethub.

"If you feel Christmas, you need to show it," said homeowner Mary Wallace.

Wallace said she's able to still go all out this year by mostly using decorations she already had.

"I had these candy canes up front and I bought these on the side, I think they were like a dollar a piece at the dollar store," said Wallace.

She said even a little goes a long way.

"Even if you put up a couple candles in the window, my mother used to do that when we really couldn't spend a lot," said Wallace.

Timberline Landscaping has a map of more than 160 homes and businesses decked out for the holidays. You can check it out online here.

