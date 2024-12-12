IRS warns against taking tax filing advice from fraudsters online

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s almost tax filing season, and the Internal Revenue Service is warning of misinformation online surrounding filing your taxes.

Most people want higher refunds or tax credits, but if it’s done illegally, you could owe the IRS more money than you received.

“Even if you’re like ‘Oh, they’re never going to get me, whatever…’ If you have a tax refund in the next decade, they’ll take it to satisfy your debt. And it keeps accruing penalties, and interest until it’s paid off.” said Nate Tassler, adjunct accounting professor at Pikes Peak State College.

The IRS says it has seen an increase in the encouragement of these top five scams on social media:



Self-employment tax credit

Household employment taxes

Fuel tax credit

Inflated income and withholding

Claim of right

You can learn more about IRS tax credits and deductions here. Tassler says a Certified Public Accountant may be able to identify and apply tax credits to your forms that you may not be aware of.

“Sometimes people don’t realize that other dependents can qualify, too," he said. "It’s not only your children. So let’s say you support your parents or your uncle or somebody like that. You can look into whether they might be a dependent.”

Taxpayers will be required to repay any funds received from the IRS and fines if they provide incorrect information on their tax forms. They could also face criminal charges and jail time. However, options are available to help you resolve the situation.

“If you’ve fallen victim to one of these scams and you need help, you can work with a tax professional and they can help you get out of it in the least costly way possible,” said Tassler.





Local towing company received at least double the number of calls during winter weather A local towing company has received at least double the amount of phone calls Monday because of the winter storm. Local towing company received at least double the amount of calls Monday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.