Investigation underway into 10 different fires in Aurora overnight

Person of interest in custody
Aurora Fire Rescue
Posted at 8:43 AM, Apr 06, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue responded to 10 different fires overnight, and a person of interest in custody.

The locations of the fires ranged from bushes near buildings, a few dumpsters and a multifamily home in the area of Iliff Avenue and Peoria Street.

The most destructive fire is at a two-story multifamily building fire in the area of South Racine Way and South Quentin Way. Ten residents and multiple pets lived inside the building, and they're all displaced as a result.

The American Red Cross has responded to the scene to help everyone displaced.

Crews remain on scene at the multifamily home fire, but it is under control.

Aurora Fire Rescue said they were looking for a person of interest and later confirmed a person of interest was in custody. No further details about the person were provided.

No one has been injured in the fires.

The fires are under investigation.

