COLORADO — Intrepid Announces Extensive Expansion in Colorado and Minnesota

Intrepid Fiber Networks announced its plans for further expansion of its open access fiber-to-the-premises network in Colorado and Minnesota with deployments in Superior, Broomfield, Firestone, Frederick, Fort Lupton, Dacono, Columbine Valley, and Dakota Ridge in Colorado; as well as Shoreview, Arden Hills, Mounds View, New Brighton, Woodbury, Oakdale, Cottage Grove and Maplewood in Minnesota. These newly announced communities are in proximity to current Intrepid deployments, representing an organic expansion of its network.

These plans bring Intrepid's total footprint to over 400,000 homes and businesses served across the two states. Intrepid currently has construction underway in Colorado in Pueblo, Northglenn, Littleton, Westminster, Louisville, Lafayette and in Minnesota in St. Cloud, Minnetonka, Bloomington, and Eden Prairie. Intrepid will be substantially complete with construction in Northglenn over the next few months.

"We are pleased with our progress to date and are very excited to expand with these new markets. The welcome we have received in these communities has been truly inspiring. They have been supportive of the plans to build our networks," said Jack Waters, CEO. "We have a very solid platform and team in place. Intrepid and our investment partner, Brookfield, are well positioned to deliver world-class fiber to communities throughout the United States, in addition to meeting the broadband demands of the future and bridging the digital divide."

This milestone further solidifies Intrepid's position as a leader in the development, construction, and operation of wholesale open access FTTH infrastructure.

About Intrepid Fiber

Founded in 2021, Intrepid Fiber was launched by Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world's largest investment groups, as a pioneering Fiber-to-the-Premises platform championing a Wholesale Open Access Model. Intrepid's mission is to deliver world-class fiber to communities throughout the United States and meet the broadband demands of the future.

