Interstate 25 reopens in Thornton after deadly shooting involving officer

THORNTON, Colo. — Interstate 25 closed in both directions between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway Monday morning because of a deadly shooting involving an officer.

The southbound lanes reopened at 1:26 p.m. and the northbound lanes opened shortly afterward.

The Thornton Police Department said around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8500 block of I-25 for a well-being check on a man walking in traffic. Multiple people had called 911 to report that he was in the road and cars were swerving around him.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old man on the northbound side of the highway and tried to talk with him. Sometime during this interaction, the man drew a weapon — it's not clear what kind — and an officer shot him, police said.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

Both lanes of I-25 remained closed for the investigation.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating this police shooting.

This remains an active investigation.