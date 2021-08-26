Intersection of Platte Ave and N El Paso blocked by crash debris

COLORADO SPRINGS — Law enforcement and city crews have Platte Ave and N El Paso blocked due to significant crash damage that's brought down a pole on top of a bridge.

The scene is on Platte Ave just west of the N El Paso St bridge and involves a tractor-trailer. Colorado Springs Police Communications says it is unknown when the road may reopen.

KOAA City crews are working to inspect the N El Paso St bridge over Platte Ave following an incident involving a tractor-trailer.

