Intersection of Platte Ave and N El Paso blocked by crash debris

Crews inspect the N El Paso St bridge over Platte Ave for damage after an impact from a semi.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 16:40:55-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Law enforcement and city crews have Platte Ave and N El Paso blocked due to significant crash damage that's brought down a pole on top of a bridge.

The scene is on Platte Ave just west of the N El Paso St bridge and involves a tractor-trailer. Colorado Springs Police Communications says it is unknown when the road may reopen.

Platte Ave closed
City crews are working to inspect the N El Paso St bridge over Platte Ave following an incident involving a tractor-trailer.

