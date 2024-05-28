COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) reports that the intersection of N. Carefree Circle and Tutt Boulevard is closed due to a crash.

Traffic is being rerouted on Eastbound and Westbound N. Carefree Circle.

CSPD asks drivers to seek an alternate route as they deal with the incident.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

___





Hundreds gather for Memorial Day at Pikes Peak Cemetery Almost 1,000 people packed the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs this morning for its annual Memorial Day ceremony. Pikes Peak National Cemetery holds annual Memorial Day ceremony

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.