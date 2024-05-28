Watch Now
Intersection of N. Carefree Circle and Tutt Boulevard is closed due to a crash

KOAA
Posted at 1:08 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 15:08:19-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) reports that the intersection of N. Carefree Circle and Tutt Boulevard is closed due to a crash.

Traffic is being rerouted on Eastbound and Westbound N. Carefree Circle.

CSPD asks drivers to seek an alternate route as they deal with the incident.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

