Internet service upgrades and affordable housing coming to Pueblo's west side

PUEBLO, Colo— The west side of Pueblo will see some upgrades in the next 20 years. A $20 million dollar investment from the federal government.

Sen. Hickenlooper came to Pueblo to join city leaders on the celebration on Thursday.

Pueblo's west side will see new affordable housing, internet service upgrades and road accessibility improvements.

"It's exciting," said US Sen. John Hickenlooper. "[We want to] make sure people who are moving to town can actually afford to live here."

Neighborworks CEO, Ashleigh Winans, said there will be more than 600 affordable housing units ready within ten years.

"We're short a lot of affordable housing like many communities," said Winans. "It's making home ownership affordable and permanently affordable."

The internet expansion project has involved CSU Pueblo thanks to a nearly $3 million grant.

One resident of Pueblo's west side, Ashley Shepard, said she's most excited to have reliable internet.

"My husband runs a small business so he's doing office work at home and if it goes out, that's frustrating," said Shepard.

Shepard moved out to the west side five years ago. She said she worries about losing what she came out there for.

"We have a nice view of the city and the mountains, so I just don't want a two-story house behind me blocking it," said Shepard.

