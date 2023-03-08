International Women's Day: Woman-owned food truck inspiring all through her business journey

COLORADO SPRINGS— Boss Babe Networking is hosting its third International Women's Day celebration. 'Ladies Night' is all about networking, women empowerment workshops and of course, dancing.

Ladies Night is March 8th from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Anthem Music Enterprises in Colorado Springs. Check out tickets online here.

A woman-owned food truck is providing food. Lumpia Lheas opened in November and serves Asian fusion food.

Owner, Jolhea Bautista-Mohammad, calls her food truck a 'beautiful tragedy.' She was paralyzed right after winning the Rocky Mountain Chefs Showcase in June 2022. Since then, became a single-mother of three.

Bautista-Mohammad said she thanks her family, especially her mom, for keeping her going. She hopes to inspire all women.

"[Because] six months ago [I] wasn't walking, so you can overcome anything. . . 'cause technically I'm surprised I'm even standing here today," said Bautista-Mohammad.

Bautista-Mohammad said she takes pride in making all her food fresh. She said she can't wait for first-timers to try it.

"I always give the disclosure that sometimes the wait times are a little bit longer because when people see this food come out, I get slammed with orders," said Bautista-Mohammad.

Bautista-Mohammad said she's excited to connect with other strong women in the community.

