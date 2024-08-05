International organization helps pick up trash at America the Beautiful Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Members of an international organization were in Colorado Springs Sunday to lend a helping hand to make our community a little more beautiful.
Six members from the group ASEZ traveled all the way from South Korea to help our community clean up America the Beautiful Park. The group, which name stands for Save the World from A to Z, is a global volunteer organization with a mission to protect the environment.
ASEZ says around 90 volunteers united to carry out cleaning up the waterways around the park, under their Reduce Crime Together (RCT) campaign. Around 130 bags of trash were collected.
Volunteers tell News5 they hope to inspire even more community involvement in the environmental efforts.
Established in 2015, ASEZ has been making a global impact with initiatives just like the one here in Colorado Springs.
