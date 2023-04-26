Internal investigation underway in Pueblo District 70 for accounting practices

PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo School District 70 announced Wednesday that an internal investigation was underway.

In a press release, it was revealed that an internal investigation is underway at Pleasant View Middle School to determine if staff were following appropriate accounting policies and procedures.

The district said it had put all individuals involved in the incident on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear at this time how many staff members have been put on leave and what their positions are within the middle school.

The district said Cherrie Toussaint will serve as an interim principal until a full investigation has been completed.

Ed Smith, the Superintendent, stated, “We are confident this will not directly affect our students or teachers.”

The district told News 5 that they will not be commenting further as this is a personnel matter.

