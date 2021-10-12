Interactive heat map shows homeless population in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Homeward Pikes Peak tracks homelessness in Colorado Springs through an interactive heat map.

The most recent findings show the number of homeless growing in the Southeast side of the city near South Academy and Sandcreek.

Twice a week, an outreach team hits the streets to talk with those who are living on the streets, in hopes of finding them a home.

“It is just a matter of letting people know that I am there to help them and I am serious about it. I have the resources to help them,” said John Moore, outreach team member for Homeward Pikes Peak.

Each time a team member encounters a homeless person, they record the interaction and status of the person’s situation.

Once the information is stored, it is then sent to a database were Homeward Pikes Peak is able to locate them at their last known location, and continue to try and meet with them to find a stable home.

“My goal is to help them to deal with those problems and to get the help they need to reintegrate into society," said Moore.

Ever year, close to 600 people are added to the map.

Additionally, Homeward Pikes Peak has housed 80 people in the last 18 months.

