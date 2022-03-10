Installation of aeration system on Prospect Lake delayed following public feedback

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — After public feedback, the Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department has decided to delay the installation of an aeration system on Prospect Lake at Memorial Park.

The installation of the aeration system would mean motorized vehicles would not be allowed on Prospect Lake at Memorial Park.

Originally, the aeration system was set to be installed in May but after hearing public feedback the new system will now be installed in September.

The aeration system would assist with water turnover and would prevent the presence of blue-green algae.

In the summers of 2019 and 2020, stagnant water was one condition that led to the presence of blue-green algae and the shutdown of all recreational lake use.

The department states that due to the size and depth of the lake, motorized boats could pose a risk to the aeration system, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

The final design of the aeration system will be shared with the community before the system is installed.

To see Prospect Lake's schedule, go to the department's website.

