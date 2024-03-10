Inspectors seek help finding robbery suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The US Postal Inspection Service is seeking help from the public in locating a robbery suspect. Melissa Atkin, the U.S. Postal Inspector for the Denver Division Headquarters, shared four images of the suspect captured on a surveillance camera.

Atkins said a letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint at around 10:54 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Teal Court and Mallard Drive. The carrier was physically unharmed.

The suspect is described as a young, Black male in is teens or early 20s. He is approximately 6 feet tall, and weighs an estimated 160 pounds. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and grey pants. He had a mask pulled up over his nose.

Atkins plans to post a reward for information leading to an arrest on the USPIS Denver Division X (formerly Twitter) social media account.

You may also call in tips to 1-877-876-2455. Reference the Colorado Springs robbery.

