Inspectors seek help finding robbery suspect

A letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint Saturday in Colorado Springs
The Denver Division of the US Postal Inspection Service is asking the public for assistance locating the suspect accused of robbing a letter carrier at gunpoint Saturday in Colorado Springs.
Posted at 7:53 PM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 21:53:20-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The US Postal Inspection Service is seeking help from the public in locating a robbery suspect. Melissa Atkin, the U.S. Postal Inspector for the Denver Division Headquarters, shared four images of the suspect captured on a surveillance camera.

Atkins said a letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint at around 10:54 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Teal Court and Mallard Drive. The carrier was physically unharmed.

The suspect is described as a young, Black male in is teens or early 20s. He is approximately 6 feet tall, and weighs an estimated 160 pounds. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and grey pants. He had a mask pulled up over his nose.

Atkins plans to post a reward for information leading to an arrest on the USPIS Denver Division X (formerly Twitter) social media account.

You may also call in tips to 1-877-876-2455. Reference the Colorado Springs robbery.
