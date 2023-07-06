Inside the economic program seeking to keep talent in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the labor market analyst Lightcast, there were 11, 283 unique job postings in our area in June 2023. The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC estimates that there are 10, 627 unemployed workers in the city. That leaves 656 empty positions in Colorado Springs, not enough to meet demand.

"To attract interns to Colorado Springs, that part is easy....what we want them to have the opportunity to do is to connect to the entire community," said senior VP of Kratos Federal Space Frank Backes.

Kratos, a cybersecurity defense company in Northern Colorado Springs, is the presenting sponsor behind the EDC's program Hello Colorado Springs.

The program aims to connect young professionals coming to Colorado Springs with their community. It involves letting these interns, fellows, and apprentices meet while discovering local restaurants, parks, and even the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

"This past weekend we were literally just at the zoo. Just getting to hang out, meet people, and enjoy Colorado Springs in general," said Kratos intern Isaac Elkin.

Elkin is spending his summer working as a software development intern and says he jumped at the opportunity to come to Colorado Springs.

"You give me a chance to go from flat Indiana, with corn fields and soybeans with only one ice cream shop, to...I get to see mountains? absolutely!," said Elkin.

The program also entices candidates to come to Colorado Springs by offering short-term housing in Colorado College dorms.

"We have a partnership with Colorado College, and they worked with us, and we were able to negotiate a special rate for our program to ensure that our young professionals get the most cost-effective, safe, and highest quality housing-short term housing-solution that currently exists within our city," said Chamber and EDC Special Programs Manager Camille Lavon.

Backes says he's seen positive reactions from interns and businesses in the community. Because Kratos isn't the only company with something to gain.

"So we've seen a lot of success in their interest in staying in our community, and getting to know like I said, the entire community, and a networking opportunity. Not just for their first job, but for a career development standpoint," he continued.

Belkin says he's seriously considering moving to Colorado Springs once he graduates, ready to make the Front Range his home.

"I 100% would come back. I've enjoyed every single second that I've been here. I've gotten to meet a bunch of new people, I've gotten to do a bunch of things. It's really nice," said Belkin.

