Inside Out Youth Services is moving to the old Hide 'n' Seek building

COLORADO SPRINGS — Inside Out Youth Services, an LGBTQ+ affirming nonprofit offering resources to the community has announced it's moving into the old Hide 'n' Seek building in Colorado Springs.

"We have hired more staff in the last few years than ever before, we have so many more youth participants than ever before, and really we were just suffocated in that little space," said Advocacy Director for Inside Out Liss Smith.

Smith says the new building was the former home of Hide 'n' Seek, an LGBTQ+ cultural hub and bar in the 1970s to early 2000s. They also said it's twice as big as their previous space.

"Already we've seen a huge increase in the people who access those services," they said. "Now we have so much more room, so we can have two services going on at the same time, which is something we never got to have before."

Turner Black, a self-described queer artist, has volunteered her time at Inside Out in the past. She says the work they do is integral for the community, and is happy to hear about the expansion.

"Having accessible spaces for more people, more programming, more activities, more storage of community supplies. All of those things go so far," she says.

Black is working with other friends to create another LGBTQ+ space in Colorado Springs: The Pink House. Described as a coffee shop and bar, she says the organizers want to provide casual daytime options for people to attend.

"Somewhere we can all come together to have book clubs, we have arts clubs, we can have drag performances, we can have comedy, we can do some tap dancing, all the different things!" Black said.

Smith says they're thrilled to hear about The Pink House, bringing another LGBTQ+ friendly space to Colorado Springs. They recognize the responsibility that comes with being a safe place for an often marginalized community and don't take it lightly.

"I mean, these are the kinds of places where we've gathered for decades to find some safety and love with people who understand who we are. And so for us to be able to provide this to the LGBTQ2IA+ young people is huge. It's an honor we don't take for granted," they said.

Inside Out will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new space on April 15. The organization has open hours Tuesday-Friday starting at 3 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m.

If you'd like to learn more about The Pink House, you can do so here.

