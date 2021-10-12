Inside Out raises over $68,000 to help support LGBTQ+ Youth

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local non-profit is on a mission to support LGBTQ+ young people in Southern Colorado. Through its services and programs, Inside Out Youth Services, offers support to young people,by teaching them about healing, resilience, self-advocacy, and healthy relationships. Young adults ages 13-24, can come into this facility in Colorado Springs, and be accepted and supported for who they are, but in order to keep doing their work, this agency needs resources and support.

The "Ally-Up" fundraiser is an event the non-profit hosts every year to raise funds. The theme this year was access, equity, and power.

This virtual event included testimonials from young people whose lives have been changed — and even saved — by Inside Out's services. The guest speaker was Marshall Seidel, a young leader at inside out who has grown to recognize their own impact on other young adults. The fundraiser also included a talent portion where poems and songs were performed for this great cause.

"The reactions were just so affirming and so supportive," explained Alissa Smith (They/She), Communications Manager for Inside Out. "We had people messaging in that they were crying at home and with their watch parties. It was just so beautiful!"

Smith says the agency was able to raise over $68,000 during the fundraiser. Their goal is to raise $100,000 by the end of the year.

To watch the virtual fundraiser, click here.

For more information on how to support, click here.