Inside Out kicks off Pride Month with Youth Pride and Queer Prom

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, Inside Out Youth Services, an LGBTQ+ affirming nonprofit, held a youth pride fest and a queer prom to kick off Pride Month in June. Organizers say events like this are needed now more than ever.

"We have vendors, we have food outside, we have entertainment, so just a great fun day for people to come out, bring the family, bring the kids," said Keeley Griego, digital and community educator with Inside Out.

The festival offered mental health services, crafts, karaoke, and even a vaccine clinic for the COVID-19 vaccine and the Mpox vaccine.

"I've never felt more comfortable in my own skin than I do right now," said one student attending.

"It feels really good to see people that are just like you, you know, you don't have to be shy or afraid of who you are, you can just be yourself," said another student.

"We are a queer family, me and my wife have a daughter, and having a place that accepts us and bringing our daughter comfortably is a great thing," said Jasmine McKinney.

"We weren't sure what to expect since this was our first time ever coming to something like this, driving up and seeing the amount of cars and amount of people was phenomenal, it definitely hyped us up and made us excited to know that there's more than what we realize," said parent Sara Colombo.

